Man facing charges for stealing electric services from Georgia Power, sheriff’s office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County man is under investigation for allegedly stealing services from an electricity company.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began in March 2020.

On Feb. 22, 2021, deputies said Terrence Grant, 22, avoided payment by knowingly obtaining power services from Georgia Power.

Grant was later arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is facing charges of theft of services and damaging a public utility.

The sheriff’s office did not say the amount of services allegedly stolen or damaged.

Douglas officials said due to the case still pending prosecution no other details will be released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Broadway actress from metro Atlanta performs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

©2023 Cox Media Group