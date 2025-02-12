17-year-old arrested for murder plot against another high school student in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta student is facing charges after deputies said he threatened another student.

On Friday, Carroll County School administrators were notified about a serious threat made by Dylan Gable, 17, a student at Mount Zion High School, against students at MZHS and Central High School.

After launching an investigation, school officials uncovered conversations detailing a murder plot against another student, involving two minors who talked about how to carry out the plan outside of school.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Gable with terroristic threats and acts and criminal attempts to commit a felony (murder). The names of the two minors are being withheld due to their age.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges possible.

“We take every potential threat seriously, and our response demonstrates our unwavering commitment to student safety,” said Glen Harding Assistant Superintendent of Support Services. “Our partnership with law enforcement enables us to address concerns effectively and maintain a safe school environment.”

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office urges parents, students, and staff to remain vigilant and report any concerning behavior to school officials or police.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to protect them,” the sheriff’s office said.

