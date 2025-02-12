Drugs, vehicles seized after weeks-long investigation in northeast GA

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested after deputies found a large amount of drugs and cash at a northeast Georgia home.

Authorities said a two-week investigation into illegal drug activity led to the arrest of Jonathan Clayton Burrell, of Cornelia, and Kateland Elaine Heffner, of Cleveland.

On Monday, Habersham County deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Kitchens Road outside Alto. They said during the search they found a large amount of marijuana, THC concentrates, vapes, gummies, edibles, two guns, and cash. Deputies also seized two vehicles.

Burrell is charged with numerous felonies, including the sale of controlled substances, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Heffner is charged with numerous felonies, including the sale of marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes, three counts of possession of THC with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The duo was arrested and booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

