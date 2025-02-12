Dozens of businesses busted by GBI gambling unit in north GA

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of businesses in north Georgia were recently busted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Commercial Gambling Unit.

The unit identified 26 businesses in the City of Rome and seven others in Floyd County that paid out improper cash payouts from the coin-operated amusement machines.

The businesses were issued citations and the machines were disabled.

The investigation, which involved the use of informants and undercover operations, is the largest of its kind to date in the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group