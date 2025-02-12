North Georgia man reported his mom missing. Deputies say he was hiding her body

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing charges after investigators say he reported his mother missing but was actually hiding her body.

Banks County deputies say Jason Campbell, 34, reported his mom, Marie Campbell, missing on Jan. 6.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, Jason Campbell was arrested and charged with concealing the death of a person.

“This meticulous investigation, which is being conducted by our investigators and forensic unit, is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available,” said Sheriff Carlton Speed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators did not comment on how they learned Marie Campbell had died or the cause of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact them at 706-949-6668.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group