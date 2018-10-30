BREAKING: Report of suspicious package prompts mall evacuation; street closures

Officers are responding to a report of a suspicious package at 231 Peachtree St. NE.
Portions of Peachtree Center Mall have been evacuated as a precaution and SWAT teams and the bomb squad are on the way to the scene.
Police tape is strung across the road in front of the Hard Rock Cafe downtown.
International Blvd. NE between Peachtree Center Ave. NE and Peachtree St. NE is currently closed. The investigation continues.
APD ALERT: Officers are responding to a report of a suspicious package at 231 Peachtree St. NE. Portions of Peachtree Center Mall have been evacuated as a precaution. International Blvd. NE between Peachtree Center Ave. NE and Peachtree St. NE is currently closed. #ATLTraffic— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) October 30, 2018
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to learn more details about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}