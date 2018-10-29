CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a fight involving coaches, parents and players during a youth football game over the weekend in metro Atlanta.
According to the Forest Park Police Department, officers were called to Kiwanis Field on Lake Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said the fight broke out just before the end of the game between the Forest Park and Union City youth football teams.
Police said several parents and onlookers rushed onto the field. Two people had to be taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.
The Forest Park Police Department is investigating the fight and said it has at least two videos of the incident.
If anyone has additional footage or information about the fight, they’re asked to call 404-366-4141.
