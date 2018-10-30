  • Judge calls himself 13th juror, overturns man's murder conviction at last minute

    By: Nicole Carr

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A Barrow County man convicted of murder was able to walk out of the county jail after a judge said he could not sleep because of the conviction. The judge called himself the 13th juror in the case.

    It's been less than a month since since Paul Hamilton was convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

    According to a police report, Hamilton followed his nephew, Brandon Lay, to a Hoschton intersection in 2015 and shot him in the head for stealing a bucket and silverware from his home.

    The former magistrate judge and his lawyers expected to appeal a life sentence.

    Instead, the judge opened a rare door for them last week, overturning the murder conviction and sending Hamilton home on bond, with an ankle monitor and a chance for a new trial.

    The 13th juror is a term Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr said she'd never heard in a courtroom in her 13 years of reporting.

    It was a decision the judge himself admits he has never made in more than two decades on the bench, but it's a concept that is legal.

