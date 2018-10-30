BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A Barrow County man convicted of murder was able to walk out of the county jail after a judge said he could not sleep because of the conviction. The judge called himself the 13th juror in the case.
It's been less than a month since since Paul Hamilton was convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
According to a police report, Hamilton followed his nephew, Brandon Lay, to a Hoschton intersection in 2015 and shot him in the head for stealing a bucket and silverware from his home.
The former magistrate judge and his lawyers expected to appeal a life sentence.
Instead, the judge opened a rare door for them last week, overturning the murder conviction and sending Hamilton home on bond, with an ankle monitor and a chance for a new trial.
The 13th juror is a term Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr said she'd never heard in a courtroom in her 13 years of reporting.
It was a decision the judge himself admits he has never made in more than two decades on the bench, but it's a concept that is legal.
