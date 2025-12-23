Student tased on school bus says officer choked, slapped him

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A high school senior described the frightening moments he said he was choked and tasered by a school resource officer on a school bus.

He and his family are demanding accountability from Fulton County Schools, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned.

It happened outside Langston Hughes High School when 18-year-old Lanier Johnson-Hunt was asked to leave the bus by the driver. It was captured on a video that went viral on social media.

According to Lanier, it did not stop even after he was handcuffed. He claimed the officer started to slap him.

He also said he did not get immediate medical treatment for his injuries.

“I really don’t remember what I was thinking. I just know I was scared in that moment,” he said at a news conference Tuesday.

He showed burn marks on his chest, which he claims were left by the taser.

One of his attorneys, Harry Daniels, questioned the bus driver’s actions.

“He was just on the bus. He rode the bus. So our question is, does this bus driver have a memory issue?” he said.

Channel 2 learned there are two buses that go to his neighborhood, and students are allowed to take either one.

“For him to be in the right place at the right time and to be assaulted like this is atrocious,” attorney Gerald Griggs said.

Lanier was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction, as well as a 10-day suspension from school.

A spokesperson for Fulton County Schools confirmed that the officer involved in the incident has been removed from active duty while the case is under investigation. The district said it is taking the matter seriously, and it remains under review.

