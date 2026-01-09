Braves, 8 other MLB teams cancel FanDuel Sports Network contracts: reports

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and eight other teams have ended their contracts with FanDuel Sports Network, according to multiple reports. Major League Baseball could now step in.

Main Street Sports Group, which owns the regional sports networks, broadcasted games for the Braves, Angels, Brewers, Cardinals, Marlins, Rays, Reds, Royals and Tigers last season.

The Associated Press and the Athletic are reporting that Main Street Sports Group is facing financial troubles and failed to pay the St. Louis Cardinals in December.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the reports on Thursday and said the league is prepared to produce and broadcast the games.

“No matter what happens, whether it’s Main Street, a third party or MLB media, fans are going to have the games,” Manfred said at an event.

This isn’t the first contract dispute with the regional sports networks.

Bally Sports Network filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and ended its deals with 11 MLB teams, but kept its contract with the Braves. The broadcast group was then sold from Diamond Sports Group to Main Street Sports Group and rebranded as FanDuel Sports Network.

It is still possible for the nine teams who terminated their contracts on Thursday to renegotiate. But if MLB decides to step in, it’s not an unprecedented move.

MLB took over the San Diego Padres’ broadcast in May 2023 when the team didn’t receive a payment.

“The clubs have control over the timing. They can make a decision to move to MLB Media because of the contractual status now. I think that what’s happening right now: clubs are evaluating their alternatives,” Manfred said.

The contract discussions aren’t just impacting MLB. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich and Katie Woo report that Main Street Sports Group is trying to negotiate payments with its NBA and NHL partners, too.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks for statements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

