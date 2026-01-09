Heavy rain, flooding potential starting Friday

Weather is on the way for us – heavy rain and the potential for some flooding as this system comes through north Georgia.

Isolated strong and severe storms are not out of the question, although the flood risk will be most significant, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Widespread rain totals will be from 1-2 inches, with isolated areas seeing from 3-5 inches across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Some rain starts to move in through northwest Georgia on Friday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.

Tracking all the latest weather forecasts LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

We will have waves of heavy rain late Friday through overnight and into Saturday morning.

As we head through the day Saturday, there will be more heavy rain and some embedded thunderstorms, with a chance for isolated strong or severe storms.

Behind the system, it will turn windy and much colder after near-record warmth for the last few days.

We will dry out late Saturday, and gusty winds will blow in the cold air by Sunday.

