Workers remove giant tree that laid on woman’s Atlanta home for weeks

ATLANTA — Earlier this month, Channel 2 Action News told you about a woman who was living with a giant tree on her home that came down during a storm.

On Tuesday, Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was there as workers came to remove the tree.

“I feel real good and happy,” homeowner Brenda Dixon told McCowan.

She says that during a winter storm three weeks ago, the tree came down on the 73-year-old’s home on Avon Avenue SW.

She believed it fell from the creek bed next to her home, which she didn’t own, but she couldn’t find the owner, and her insurance had lapsed.

After McCowan first shared Dixon’s story, people across north Georgia began reaching out to help.

One of those people was Pastor Andrew Howard from Mount Gilead Baptist Church in northwest Atlanta.

“I said, ‘When I finish walking, I’m coming over here,’ and I came and talked to Ms. Dixon,” Howard said.

To get the tree down, Howard gathered several donors and called Paul Davis with Good Choice X-pert Tree Service to help.

“I told him we need to help this lady, do what needs to be done,” he said.

The tree covered Dixon’s backyard, crushed two cars, poked holes in her roof and blocked the back door, where a wheelchair lift made the home handicap accessible.

“We’re going to pull all the experience here on our team, and we are just going to put a crane on it, hold on to it, and make sure we don’t cause any further damage,” Davis said.

Dixon said the sound of chainsaws in her backyard mean the world.

“I’m very happy, and very very blessed,” she said.

