Waymo hits the road, assuring riders of safety, but not all Atlantans are sure just yet

ATLANTA — There’s a new type of taxi in town, but there’s a catch...There is no driver behind the wheel.

Channel 2 Action News reported Tuesday morning about how Uber was continuing its rollout of an autonomous robotaxi service along with partner Waymo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Atlanta, only Uber is offering the Waymo autonomous rideshare service.

On Tuesday afternoon, Channel 2’s Karyn Greer got to ride along for one of the partnership’s first official trips.

TRENDING STORIES:

“OK, heading to Barcelona Wine Bar in Minn Park. Please make sure your seatbelt is fashioned,” a speaker said at the launch event in Atlanta. “For any questions, press the call support button to speak with a rider support agent.”

According to Uber, when you order a ride in the Uber app for an Uber X, an Uber Comfort or an Uber Comfort Electric, you may be matched up with a Waymo Autonomous vehicle, not just any normal driver.

The Waymo vehicles are now operating around downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and the Capital View neighborhood.

When you match with a Waymo ride, you’ll be able to choose to use a human driver instead, through the Uber app.

“The Waymo driver has done tens of millions of miles on the road and has what we call the superhuman safety record,” the speaker said before Channel 2 Action News’ ride along.

Atlanta roads are already full of people who, as Greer put it, have questionable driving habits.

There’s also constant construction happening in the area.

So, Greer asked a representative for Uber if the Waymo driverless vehicles are ready for Atlanta.

“The cars have been on the road in testing mode with riders for several months now with no incident injuries,” the representative said.

“Waymo has been a partner with Uber, testing here in Atlanta for several months. We announced this partnership in September. For the last several weeks, there have been early access testers on the ground taking Waymos,” a speaker said.

Testers have been able to try out the autonomous service since April, when Channel 2 Action News reported Uber had opened an access waitlist opened in April.

So, what do Atlanta residents think about the autonomous vehicles?

During the test drive, some onlookers nearby didn’t look quite ready for the driverless cars.

“If I was riding with somebody who worked for Uber then I would probably get in one. If I was with somebody,” one Atlanta resident told Greer. “But by myself? I don’t know.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group