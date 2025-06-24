Waymo, Uber robotaxi rollout continues in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Weeks after opening up a registration for Uber riders to try out Waymo’s autonomous rideshare, Uber said it is rolling out the new service.

Atlanta riders are now able to request rides with the public robotaxi service through the Uber app.

Starting Tuesday, requesting an UberX, Uber Comfort or Uber Comfort Electric could have you paired up with a driverless car.

Uber said it won’t cost any extra, either.

“Atlantans are now able to experience the same safety, comfort, and convenience of Waymo’s fully autonomous driving technology that millions of people around the U.S. – from San Francisco to Austin – currently have the access to,” Nicole Gavel, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Waymo, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for more residents and visitors in the Atlanta area to experience this new normal, exclusively on Uber.”

Riders will have time to opt out of an autonomous ride before it gets to them, if robotaxis aren’t their preference, according to the company.

Through the Uber app, riders who do stick with the robots will be able to unlock the vehicle, open the trunk and start their trip, all from inside the app. Ride rates with a Waymo vehicle will be the same as with a human driver, with upfront pricing provided in the Uber app.

Uber said that just like with a regular ride, customers can rate their experience in the Uber app, but they will not be asked to tip if matched with an autonomous vehicle.

“We’re thrilled to continue deepening our partnership with Waymo as we expand autonomous rides to Atlanta,” Sarfraz Maredia, Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber, said. “By integrating Waymo’s cutting-edge technology into the Uber platform, we’re continuing to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and reliable.”

