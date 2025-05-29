Want a driverless ride? Hail a Waymo in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Driverless cars are now on the streets in Atlanta.

Uber riders have a chance to use Waymo, which just launched early access.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach says now people can actually get in and take a ride.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Waymo were seen on the roads over a year ago. Then you’d see them with someone in the driver’s seat.

Now Waymo’s all-white electric Jaguar I-PACE cars with spinning sensors are fully autonomous and available through Uber.

Waymo rides Waymo says its autonomous vehicles have completed thousands of trips in the metro, from Buckhead down almost to the airport. (Source: Waymo)

“I’m curious to see how it works in Atlanta,” said Latrel Philips. “The people here can’t drive.”

Philips was one of the first to try Waymo in Atlanta, posting part of his ride on Instagram.

“Oh man. I can’t believe it. This is like next level, man,” he said on the video.

“It’s like all the emotions at once, frightening, exciting, exhilarating,” Philips said.

Driverless cars can spot pedestrians and obstacles.

This month, Waymo started offering early access for rides where you sit back and the car drives itself.

You don’t have to leave a tip or talk to anyone.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

“The drivers, you know, they can be a little annoying,” Philips said.

Waymo said they’ve completed tens of thousands of trips in the driverless cars across the metro area.

They’ve covered Buckhead, Midtown and Downtown, plus parts of East Atlanta, Brookhaven and Druid Hills and areas south almost to, but not including, the airport.

“I was a little nervous because I’ve seen them in the city, and no one is in the car, the robocar,” Philips said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now he says he feels safe because there’s no driver to be distracted and a car that sees everyone.

“It drives better than most people,” Philips said.

Waymo is already in other cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

The company wouldn’t give an exact date, but they say it will be available to all Uber riders here with a big launch sometime later this summer with eventually hundreds in their fleet on these roads.

Here’s how you can sign up to hail a Waymo.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group