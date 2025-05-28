6 illegal switches found during traffic stop on I-20

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop on Interstate 20 led to the arrest of four men.

On Tuesday, Haralson County Dep. Michael Manson was on I-20 when he spotted a white Dodge Charger with illegally tinted windows.

Manson said once he pulled the car over, he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

According to HCSO, when the deputy asked the driver for his driver’s license, he said he didn’t have one.

After calling for backup, Manson asked the passengers to step out of the car. Deputies said they noticed one of the passengers moving things around in the car while getting out.

During the search, authorities said they found six guns, three of them with illegal switches or MCDs (machine conversion devices).

Haralson County officials said one of the guns came back stolen from Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged the following:

David Antonio Huggins, 19, of Memphis, Tenn., has been charged with driving while unlicensed, tint violation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

Tyrese Dwayne White, 20, of Memphis, Tenn., has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

Marcorellis Lanorris Burns, 21, of Memphis, Tenn., has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

Taequan Herndon, 19, of Douglasville, has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

They were booked into the Haralson County Detention Center.

