3 tornadoes confirmed in Coweta, Carroll counties during Tuesday storms

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in metro Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Coweta County on Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS says the tornado had maximum winds of 90 miles per hour.

The NWS also confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes in Carroll County. They say one was in the southern part of the county and the other in the far western part of the county.

Those storms had maximum winds of 75 miles per hour and 85 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across metro Atlanta as storms moved through.

Earlier this week, several tornadoes touched down in Gordon and Chattooga counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says there have been 23 tornadoes in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area so far this year.

