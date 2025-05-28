Georgia police officer charged with stalking, breaking into home

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia police officer is on leave after he was arrested and charged in connection with a burglary.
Columbus police were sent to a home on Chattsworth Road on Sunday in response to a burglary.
Investigators suspected that a member of the Columbus Police Department may have been involved.
They later confirmed Officer Jonathan Robertson, 23, was involved in the burglary.
Robertson was charged with burglary, stalking and terroristic threats.
Officials with the police department confirmed that Robertson has been placed on administrative leave without pay while they investigate.
