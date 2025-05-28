WATCH: Savannah Chrisley vows to continue fight for justice as she waits for parents release

ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley wait to be released from prison after President Donald Trump’s pardon, their daughter is vowing to keep fighting for justice reform.

The Chrisleys have spent more than 2 ½ years behind bars at two different federal facilities, one in Pensacola, Florida, and the other in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah Chrisley spoke to reporters outside the prison in Pensacola before going into to pick her father up.

“I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad,” she said. “So now I just sit and wait. I have literally been here. I got here at, well, I think it was 2 a.m. last night, and I have not gone to sleep.”

Savannah Chrisley has used her podcast to speak out about the “inhumane conditions” she said her parents were living in while in prison, especially her father. She said she is going to continue to fight for those inmates.

“I didn’t have to do anything. I didn’t have to do anything other than stand firm in my beliefs and my convictions and fight for my parents and fight for what was right, and not only my fighting for my parents, I’m literally fighting for every single man that’s being left behind here today,” Savannah Chrisley said. “There are so many here that deserve a second chance.”

Once her parents are out, Savannah said they plan to do a lot of celebrating to make up for the birthdays, Christmases, and other big events her parents have missed.

“We’re going to make up for the lost time,” she said.

ABC News is reporting that their sources familiar with the situation say they expect Todd and Julie Chrisley to be released on Wednesday night.

“We just want to get home. We want to be reunited,” Savannah Chrisley said.

