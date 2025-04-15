‘You’re up next:’ Uber opens waitlist for autonomous rides with Waymo in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Take the human element, and tipping, out of your ride to work with a new offering from Uber in Atlanta.

According to Waymo, the answer to the question of “do you tip your robot driver” is: “Nope. Fully autonomous rides with Waymo don’t require tipping.”

While the morning commute may end up still being an Atlanta classic wait time, there’s now also a wait list open for rideshare passengers who want to try out the autonomous rides.

Starting Tuesday, you can sign up to join their list and get a chance to ride in a robotaxi in Atlanta, according to the announcements.

“Get ready, Atlanta! We’re heading your way with Uber. Join the interest list in the Uber app for a chance to gain early access soon,” Waymo said in an online announcement.

Get ready, Atlanta! We're heading your way with @Uber. Join the interest list in the Uber app for a chance to gain early access soon. pic.twitter.com/Q7kcePyCN8 — Waymo (@Waymo) April 15, 2025

The service will prompt app users to sign up on their phones and with a few quick steps, you’ll be able to wait your turn.

“Starting today, Atlanta customers can open the Uber app and join the Interest List to get updates, increase their chances of being matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle at launch,” the rideshare company said Tuesday morning, in a similar vein.

The company said they were “reimagining how the world moves - a future where autonomous vehicles and human drivers work side by side to make transportation affordable, sustainable and accessible for all.”

However, just because you sign up it won’t necessarily mean you get an auto-taxi right away.

“The Waymo fleet will only serve a limited territory in Austin and Atlanta, and prioritizes ride requests that are close by to an available Waymo vehicle. That said, we aren’t able to guarantee Waymo rides on the Uber app every time,” Waymo said in their FAQ.

The autonomous rides will feature all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles.

