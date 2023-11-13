Is Atlanta ready for driverless cars? They’re coming, so we put them to the test

ATLANTA — Driverless cars that government regulators in other states have cracked down on in recent weeks are on their way to Atlanta.

The Cruise robo-taxis are expected to hit Atlanta streets in a matter of months.

Just three days after Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray tested out the robo-taxis in Austin, Texas, Cruise announced it was temporarily adding in-car human supervision back to every driverless car it has on the road.

The move came after a pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident.

[HAVE A STORY FOR 2 INVESTIGATES? Submit your tip here]

“It feels automatically kind of natural. Just there’s nobody sitting up there,” said Gray while riding in the robo-taxi.

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Mike Staples, Cruise’s general manager in Austin.

“This is my first trip to Austin. It’s kind of an interesting way to see the city,” Gray said.

At the time of the test drive, Cruise owned by General Motors had about 100 self-driving robo-taxis on the road in downtown Austin.

Gray and Staples rode in the backseat of the Cruise robo-taxi with nobody behind the wheel.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

Channel 2 went to Austin to check them out because these robo-taxis are coming to Atlanta next.

Cruise already has sent vehicles to map Atlanta streets.

“Cruise provides a service that’s much like your standard ride-share service. But we do it with autonomous vehicles, and we like to think we do it safer,” Staples said.

The question about safety is a big one.

The issues that we’ve uncovered about the driverless cars and what the company says they have done to make sure they are safe when they hit Atlanta’s streets, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Channel 2′s Justin Gray interviews Cruise General Manager in Austin as they ride in driverless taxi

VIDEO: Channel 2′s Justin Gray interviews Cruise General Manager in Austin as they ride in driverles The Cruise robo-taxis are expected to hit Atlanta streets in a matter of months.

©2023 Cox Media Group