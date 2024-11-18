WARNING: They look legitimate but these kinds of text messages are only trying to get your money

ATLANTA — Text messages impersonating banks, stores, delivery companies, and government agencies have one goal: to empty your bank accounts.

“They know who you are. They know where you work. They may know how much you’re worth,” threat researcher Willis McDonald told Channel 2 Action News.

While these texts look legitimate there are ways to spot the fraud. Fraudulent text messages are called smishing attacks.

“They’re selling access to other people. They’re logging into accounts to see how much money you have or get an idea of whether you’re an important person with access to other systems,” McDonald said.

