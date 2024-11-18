$2M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — Some lucky person who bought a Powerball ticket in Georgia is $2 million richer.

On Saturday’s drawing, the winning numbers were 21, 22, 25, 32, and 38, and 16 was the Powerball number.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Georgia Lottery to learn where the winning ticket was sold and is waiting for a response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you have a winning Georgia Lottery ticket of an amount more than $601, you must claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters located at 250 Williams Street, Suite 3000 in Atlanta.

For prizes of $600 or less, you can claim your winnings at the Georgia Lottery headquarters, any Georgia Lottery district office, or by mail.

And remember, you have 180 days from the drawing date to claim your prize for online tickets.

Winners of prizes from instant tickets have 90 days from the expired date to claim a prize.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app, prizes up to and including $600 will automatically be paid to the winner’s iHOPE account.

If you bought your ticket through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app and won a prize over $601, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to claim your prize.

Federal and state income tax withholdings will be deducted from prizes over $5,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group