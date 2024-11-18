MARTA Police say person shot outside of Lindbergh train station, suspect in custody

ATLANTA — The MARTA Police Department say a shooting occurred outside of the the Lindbergh station on Piedmont Road.
So far, we know a person was shot and is receiving treatment for their injuries.
The person who allegedly shot the victim has been arrested and taken into custody, MARTA officials say.
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer on scene and will have more on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
