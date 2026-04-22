Virgin Hotels to become latest tenant in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards development

ATLANTA — Centennial Yards has announced that their latest new tenant is going to be Virgin Hotels.

As part of the development in downtown Atlanta, Virgin will be building a new hotel right near State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Virgin Hotels brings a bold blend of energy, personality, and world-class hospitality, and we’re proud to welcome their first Georgia location to Centennial Yards,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company.

The hotel will feature 261 rooms “offering a multi-functional space that allows for rest, work, and play in a stylish setting.”

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Included in the hotel will be “21 Grand King Chambers and 21 One-Bedroom Suites, while the upper floors house the hotel’s most prestigious keys.”

“With Virgin Hotels Atlanta, we want to bring our signature mix of heartfelt service, bold design, and playful spirit to a property that feels rooted in Atlanta and perfectly matched to the energy of Centennial Yards,” said Joe Margison, CEO of Virgin Hotels.

Along with their signature style of rooms, the hotel will have a ground-floor lobby bar, a restaurant and pool bar, along with a rooftop lounge and bar.

The Virgin Hotel is expected to open sometime in 2027.

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