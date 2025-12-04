Centennial Yards: Latest project transforming downtown Atlanta makes progress

ATLANTA — Atlanta is transforming its downtown area as it prepares to host the World Cup next year, with the Centennial Yards project leading the way.

The Centennial Yards project is converting a 50-acre area known as the Gulch into a vibrant sports and entertainment district. Already, the Mitchell apartment building and Hotel Phoenix have opened their doors, marking significant progress in the development.

“If you haven’t been downtown lately... trust me, you won’t recognize it when you come down and take a look,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company.

McGowan says Atlanta’s legacy of building on past achievements is contributions from figures like Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank in keeping the stadium downtown.

Centennial Yards is a $5 to $6 billion project that aims to make downtown Atlanta more walkable and connect its neighborhoods. The development will feature six new buildings on stilts and is expected to become the “Times Square of the South.”

While the entire project won’t be completed by the time the World Cup arrives, there will still be plenty for visitors to experience.

McGowan highlighted plans for new restaurants, fan gathering spaces, and corporate activations to entertain guests during the event.

The project has attracted significant national and international interest, with three million square feet of retail interest for about 300,000 square feet of retail space.

