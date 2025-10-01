Shake Shack’s first location in downtown Atlanta coming to Centennial Yards

ATLANTA — Downtown Atlanta is getting its first Shake Shack location at Centennial Yards.

The new location is adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena and is expected to open next year.

Centennial Yards is a 470,000 square foot, $5 billion, 50-acre mixed-use development in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

Other food and drink options at Centennial Yards will include Georgia brewery Wild Leap and Khao Thai Isan, a Thai Tapas concept from 26 Thai. Additional dining operators will be announced in the coming months.

The Shake Shack expansion into Centennial Yards comes after the company recently opened another restaurant location and corporate offices at The Battery near Truist Park in Cobb County.

The redevelopment plans for Centennial Yards include 4 million square feet of retail, entertainment, office, and hotel space, approximately 2,000 new residences, and interactive public gathering spaces.

Existing developments at Centennial Yards include The Mitchell apartment tower and The Lofts at Centennial Yards South.

Hotel Phoenix is scheduled to be completed later this year, Cosm’s immersive sports experience is planned for next year, and a 5,300-seat Live Nation venue is expected to open in 2027.

