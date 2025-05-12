Shake Shack bringing new restaurant and support center to The Battery Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Shake Shack is coming to The Battery Atlanta later this year.

The restaurant chain is not only opening a location near Truist Park, but will also be opening its second U.S. support center to support Shake Shack’s 336 restaurants and roughly 13,000 employees.

The restaurant location at The Battery Atlanta will feature something new for Shake Shack - a bar.

In addition to the menu items that every other Shake Shack serves, this location will offer signature and classic cocktails, local craft beer, wine, and more.

The company announced last year that the new Shake Shack location would take over the former spot occupied by Wahlburgers, which closed in November.

The support center will occupy the more than 25,000-square-foot suite #100 in Two Ballpark Center next to the Coca-Cola Roxy and will feature a test kitchen and multiple training and meeting spaces.

Shake Shack has two other support centers, one in New York, where the company was founded, and the other in Hong Kong, helping to support the more than 250 licensed restaurants across 20 countries.

As a part of the support center, Shake Shack has also opened a “kitchen innovation lab” a short drive from The Battery Atlanta, where the company’s operations and development teams can test new equipment and optimize kitchen layouts.

