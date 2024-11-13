Shake Shack to take over Wahlburgers restaurant space at The Battery Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There will be a new burger chain in town for Atlanta Braves fans and visitors to the Battery Atlanta.

Shake Shack announced this week that it will open in 2025 outside Truist Park.

“We’re looking forward to serving up our burgers, fries, and shakes in a spot that feels as vibrant and welcoming as Atlanta itself,” Shake Shack Chief Development Officer Andrew McCaughan said. “We want this Shack to be a place where the community can come together, watch a Braves game, and enjoy a good meal.”

Shack Shake will replace Wahlburgers, the chain started by Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg and Paul Wahlberg. The restaurant closed on Nov. 3. It was one of the first restaurants announced for the Battery Atlanta when it was being built.

Shake Shack does not have a targeted date for its opening, but shared renderings of what the space at the corner of Heritage Court and Battery Ave. will look like.

The burger chain says it will be the first location featuring a double side bar with a window for beer and cocktails.

Jeremy Strife, Executive Vice President of Development for The Braves Development Company, said the company looks forward to “create lasting memories for all of Braves Country for years to come.”

