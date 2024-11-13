Decatur school zone speed cameras for citations begin active use

DECATUR, Ga. — Starting Wednesday, traffic cameras placed near several schools in Decatur will be used to deter speeding by issuing citations to drivers.

In late September, the Decatur Police Department announced they would be using an automated photo speed enforcement program, after a study showed speeding was a significant issue in school zones.

The cameras were put in near Beacon Hill Middle School, Clairemont Elementary School, Westchester Elementary School and Winnona Park Elementary School.

Data from the study by Decatur police showed that out of the nearly 168,000 drivers per week that drive ride through school zones, about 20,700, or 12.33%, were speeding. Of those, more than 6,680 were going 15 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit in the school zone, an another 2,200 or so were going even faster.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, police said that 64% of child pedestrians killed in traffic accidents died during incidents on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Additionally, police said that if a child is hit by a car driving at 40 miles per hour, there’s a 10% chance of survival. For children hit by cars driving 20 miles per hour, the survival rate improves to 90%, with police adding that “speeding is a major factor in accidents causing injuries and deaths.”

In mid-October, police began what they called a warning period for school zone speed limit violations, with drivers who broke the speed limit receiving a warning marked in red in the mail.

Now, the enforcement of the speeding rules is active.

“The City of Decatur is committed to changing driver behavior, slowing speeders down, and protecting our children. We encourage everyone to please drive safely in our school zones and in our community,” officials said.

Any drivers going over the speed limit in a school zone by 10 miles per hour or faster will get a citation with a $100 fine.

Additional violations will have $150 fines. The photo speed cameras will be active on school days during school zone hours.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group