New rules for air travel coming to US airports, airlines ahead of the holidays

WASHINGTON — The airports are expected to be busier than ever this holiday season. Now, a report just released today lays out the new rules in place to protect air travelers this year.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund Consumer Watchdog is highlighting those changes — from “automatic refunds” to no-fee family seating and travel voucher requirements.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio spoke to experts in Washington to learn more about what travelers can expect ahead of the holidays.

The new information comes after America has already seen record travel numbers for 2024.

Experts tell D’Antonio that the changes coming to travel are good news for travelers.

Rules in place now will make it easier for families to travel, and in some cases less expensive.

The PIRG released its consumer guide for travel. In it, the organization highlights a bill passed by U.S. Congress in May with dozens of new protections for travelers.

Among the changes, passengers are now guaranteed to have no hassle refunds, entitled to refunds for flights that are canceled or significantly delayed and for those traveling with children younger than 13, they can sit next to their parent or caregiver without having to pay extra fees to do so.

The final change highlighted was for flyers who take vouchers instead of refunds. The law now requires they be honored for at least five years from when they were received.

“We are anticipating a record number of holiday travelers,” Ted Rossman, at Bankrate, said. “One way that you can save also is to zig when others zag. So, in other words, could you go a few days early, could you stay a few days late?”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the 10 largest airlines transported 442 million people during the first six months of the year. That’s a 7% increase from 2023.

To make traveling easier, experts recommend avoiding travel on peak travel days, like the Wednesday and Sunday of the Thanksgiving holiday.

They also say to check for any credit card incentives you may have.

“Could you use some points and miles to offset the cost?” Rossman said. “Sometimes people forget they have these lying around. Whether it’s credit card rewards, airline miles, hotel points, you may be sitting on some real value there.”

