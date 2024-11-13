US Congress returns to Washington with changes coming after presidential election

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress returned to Capitol Hill Tuesday after an extended recess for the election and they have a long to-do list to finish quickly.

Major legislation like the Farm Bill and a defense policy bill still need votes.

This all comes as Republicans are trying to hold leadership elections ahead of the new Congress starting in January.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No matter what happens, the legislative agenda going into the next session of U.S. Congress will have the potential to impact people nationwide.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Kirstin Garriss took a closer look at what’s on the agenda before the 2024 Congressional season closes.

“This leadership will hit the ground running to deliver President Trump’s agenda and the 119th Congress will work closely,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said.

Before Congress enters the 119th session, with changes to both chambers in the wake of the November election’s updates to the balance of power on the Hill, lawmakers will have to pass a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown in about five weeks.

If they don’t, the government will effectively be offline by Christmas. Also on the agenda are disaster aid and relief for victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lawmakers also have to authorize funding for the U.S. Military and other defense priorities. There are different versions of the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate and lawmakers need to craft a version that will pass in both chambers.

On Tuesday, Republican leaders were already looking forward to January when they will have control of the White House with President-elect Trump in office, control of the Senate and likely the House.

“We have an agenda we’ve been planning for the first 100 days to lower food costs, to lower energy costs, to secure America’s borders, to get this economy moving again,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) said.

However, some House Democrats say they have their own priorities for 2025.

“The cost of healthcare, cost of housing, there are a lot of things that people are worried about right now when it comes to the economy and we want to address those things,” Representative-elect Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) said.

Similarly, Rep.-elect Luz Rivas (D-Cali.) said “Immigrants’ rights and a pathway to human immigration reform are on the top of my mind.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group