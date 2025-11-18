Atlanta’s ‘Hotel Phoenix’ to open next to Mercedes-Benz on Dec. 1

ATLANTA — Hotel Phoenix is set to open on Dec. 1 at Centennial Yards in Atlanta, marking a new era of hospitality in the city.

It’s within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The hotel is part of the Preferred Hotels Resorts L.V.X collection and features 292 guest rooms, 15 suites, and a penthouse, all offering sweeping floor-to-ceiling views.

“Hotel Phoenix was designed to make every guest feel the spirit of Atlanta the moment they arrive,” Gary Schweikert, Managing Director of CIM Group’s Hospitality Division, said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hotel Phoenix is one of the first completed projects within the transformational city-center redevelopment of Centennial Yards, a sprawling 50-acre district.

The hotel’s guest rooms feature bespoke furnishings in rich verdant tones and warm earth accents, with ten-foot windows overlooking Mercedes-Benz Stadium or Centennial Yards.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hotel Phoenix offers themed mini-bar offerings highlighting Atlanta’s Sister Cities international connections, with artisan chocolate from Brussels, Belgium, and snacks from Olympia, Greece, and Nuremberg, Germany.

The hotel includes luxurious Bellino spa-style robes and linens, Byredo bath amenities, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Hotel Phoenix will debut its resort-style terrace lounge, Bless Your Heart, outdoor pool, and event lawn, The Green, at the start of the 2026 spring season.

With over 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including an 8,214-square-foot ballroom, the hotel provides an ideal setting for corporate events, weddings, and galas.

Zephyr, the hotel’s signature dining concept, blends French influence with soulful Southern cooking, offering dishes like Shrimp Biscuits and Spicy Fried Chicken.

“The opening of Hotel Phoenix is a pivotal moment for Centennial Yards and for Downtown Atlanta,” Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company, said.

The hotel’s architecture and interior design draw inspiration from the site’s historic rail system, blending an autumnal color palette with modern industrial design elements.

Hotel officials said the art collection features works by over 20 Atlanta-based and national artists.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group