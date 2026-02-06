Local

Iconic Atlanta steakhouse, seafood restaurant to open new location at Centennial Yards

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Chops Lobster Bar in Atlanta Here are some more photos from Chops Lobster Bar in Atlanta. The iconic Atlanta restaurant celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2024. (Chops Lobster Bar)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta steakhouse opened for over 35 years will open a second location in the new Centennial Yards redevelopment district.

Chops Lobster Bar signed a lease for restaurant space, which is expected to open in late 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Chops is more than a restaurant – it’s an Atlanta institution. It’s not just the exceptional food and service that make it iconic, but the memories it creates – celebrations, relationships and once-in-a-lifetime moments,” President of Centennial Yards Brian McGowan said.

The Centennial Yards project is converting a 50-acre area known as the Gulch into a vibrant sports and entertainment district.

The Mitchell apartment building and Hotel Phoenix have already opened their doors and a few restaurants have been announced. In addition to Chops Lobster Bar, the historic meat-and-three Busy Bee Cafe also signed a lease.

RELATED STORIES

Chops Lobster Bar, known for its quality cuts and seafood, opened on West Paces Ferry Road back in 1989. The two-story restaurant features Chops upstairs and Lobster Bar downstairs. It’s consistently ranked as one of the top steakhouses in the country.

Plenty of celebrities, athletes, musicians and politicians have dined at Chops over the years. Take a look:

0 of 39

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read