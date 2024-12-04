VIDEO: Burglar wears multi-colored socks on his hands to try hiding from APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man caught on camera burglarizing a northwest Atlanta home.

Just before 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 9, Atlanta police were called to a burglary at a home on Biscayne Drive in northwest Atlanta. The victim told police, he saw a man, later identified as 33-year-old Kenneth Whack, on surveillance video breaking into his home and stealing his gun.

The victim gave 911 dispatchers a description of Whack, who then relayed the information to APD.

When officers arrived at the home, they located Whack. APD said as officers approached Whack he ran through an apartment complex and tried to get away from police by climbing up a tall fence. He was quickly caught and arrested.

According to police, Whack was captured wearing multi-colored socks on his hands to conceal his identity.

Officers also recovered the victim’s gun, which APD said Whack tried to hit under a bush.

Whack was charged with burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass/damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

