Turkey season is almost here; Where turkey and food giveaways across metro Atlanta are happening

ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season for giving and for gobbling up turkeys.

With just days to go before you need the birds in the bags, fryers or on the grill, it might be hard to find one.

To help families in need get a turkey, and other holiday essential foods, in time for Thanksgiving, here are some events happening around metro Atlanta this Saturday.

Love Beyond Walls - Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

Starts at 8 a.m. at Woodward Academy on Vesta Ave. in East Point

DeKalb County Food Distributions (all starting at 9 a.m.)

Antioch AME Church, 765 South Hairston Rd., Stone Mountain GA 30088

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta GA 30345

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

Church Beyond Walls Thanksgiving Turkey and Produce Giveaway

Starts at 9 a.m. at Faith Driven Life Church, 2822 Randall Street in East Point

Reflections of Trinity Food Giveaway

Starts at 9 a.m. at Linked UP Church, 4331 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs

Comfort and Care Harvest Distribution by Caring for Others

Starts at 9 a.m. at Caring for Others Headquarters, 3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta

Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Drive-Thru

Starts at 11 a.m. at Hosea Helps Headquarters at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW in Atlanta

City of Stockbridge Free Turkey Giveaway

Starts at 10 a.m. at the Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 North Henry Boulevard

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen Turkey Giveaway and Fall Festival

Starts at 12 p.m. at Free At Last Bail Bonds, 8700 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro

