Turkey season is almost here; Where turkey and food giveaways across metro Atlanta are happening

ATLANTA — ‘Tis the season for giving and for gobbling up turkeys.
With just days to go before you need the birds in the bags, fryers or on the grill, it might be hard to find one.
To help families in need get a turkey, and other holiday essential foods, in time for Thanksgiving, here are some events happening around metro Atlanta this Saturday.
Love Beyond Walls - Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
- Starts at 8 a.m. at Woodward Academy on Vesta Ave. in East Point
DeKalb County Food Distributions (all starting at 9 a.m.)
- Antioch AME Church, 765 South Hairston Rd., Stone Mountain GA 30088
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032
- Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta GA 30345
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084
Church Beyond Walls Thanksgiving Turkey and Produce Giveaway
- Starts at 9 a.m. at Faith Driven Life Church, 2822 Randall Street in East Point
Reflections of Trinity Food Giveaway
- Starts at 9 a.m. at Linked UP Church, 4331 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs
Comfort and Care Harvest Distribution by Caring for Others
- Starts at 9 a.m. at Caring for Others Headquarters, 3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta
Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Drive-Thru
- Starts at 11 a.m. at Hosea Helps Headquarters at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW in Atlanta
City of Stockbridge Free Turkey Giveaway
- Starts at 10 a.m. at the Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 North Henry Boulevard
Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen Turkey Giveaway and Fall Festival
- Starts at 12 p.m. at Free At Last Bail Bonds, 8700 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro
