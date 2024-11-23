Atlanta Mayor says thousands of teens participated in youth employment program over summer 2024

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens revealed the results of the 2024 summer youth employment program on Friday.

According to Dickens, the program had a high impact on Atlanta youth and due to the success, city officials are already recruiting new business partners for next year’s program.

Data released by the mayor’s office showed thousands of opportunities were provided to Atlanta youths, and close to 6,000 were successfully able to get jobs, earning a collective $6.8 million.

“This year’s Summer Youth Employment Program exceeded expectations, affirming our commitment to investing in our young people—the future leaders of Atlanta,” Dickens said. “By equipping youth with job skills, mentorship and opportunities, we are not just creating the next generation of an efficient and capable workforce, but we are also fostering a new generation of innovators, thinkers and contributors to Atlanta’s growth.”

During the 2024 program, Atlanta officials said 6,590 opportunities for youths between 14 and 24 were created, a record-breaking result, and 6,055 people registered to participate.

Of those registered, 5,700 found jobs, earning an average wage of $17.70 per hour and “completing 206,432 work hours across a diverse set of industries and experiences.”

The mayor’s office said the program funding was split between $3.6 million in city-funded salaries and another $3.1 million from private sector-funded salaries, showing the importance of public-private partnerships.

The Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services played a “pivotal role in connecting participants with innovative programming” as part of the mayor’s office’s objectives, which city officials said included:

Economic Mobility : Providing equitable access to employment opportunities and upward mobility for Atlanta’s youth.

: Providing equitable access to employment opportunities and upward mobility for Atlanta’s youth. Safe and Thriving Neighborhoods : Engaging youth in meaningful work to contribute positively to their communities.

: Engaging youth in meaningful work to contribute positively to their communities. Efficient and Effective Government : Streamlining efforts to connect youth with opportunities through signature programs, city departments, and private-sector employers.

: Streamlining efforts to connect youth with opportunities through signature programs, city departments, and private-sector employers. Ethics and Transparency: Educating youth on financial literacy, soft skills, and workplace decorum.

The city also made sure to put participants into roles that were aligned with their own goals and interests.

Dickens said at a news briefing on the program that his goal is to eventually have every student in Atlanta Public Schools able to participate.

To see the 2024 full report from the mayor’s office, click here.

