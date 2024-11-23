Cold air moving out and milder temps return this weekend

ATLANTA — It’s expected to be a beautiful weekend. It’ll be a cool morning with temperatures starting in the 30s and lower 40s Saturday. It will feel like the lower to mid-30s due to 5 to 15 mile-per-hour winds.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there’ll be a lot of sunshine with milder temperatures expected.
Warmer air will be moving in come Monday.
Here’s what you should know for this weekend’s forecast:
- Plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, not as windy
- Chilly temperatures Saturday night in the 30s
- Milder air moving in Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s
- Near 70° by Monday
