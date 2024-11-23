Cold air moving out and milder temps return this weekend

ATLANTA — It’s expected to be a beautiful weekend. It’ll be a cool morning with temperatures starting in the 30s and lower 40s Saturday. It will feel like the lower to mid-30s due to 5 to 15 mile-per-hour winds.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there’ll be a lot of sunshine with milder temperatures expected.

Warmer air will be moving in come Monday.

Here’s what you should know for this weekend’s forecast:

Plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, not as windy

Chilly temperatures Saturday night in the 30s

Milder air moving in Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s

Near 70° by Monday

