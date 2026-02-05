Trump endorses north Georgia DA in race to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Congressional seat

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump says he is going to back a north Georgia district attorney to fill the Congressional seat left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The president took to Truth Social on Wednesday to say that he is endorsing Clay Fuller, the district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

“Clay will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Georgia, and many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Trump wrote in his post. “Clay Fuller has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Greene announced in November that she was resigning following a contentious back-and-forth with Trump over social media over Greene’s support to release the Epstein files, calling her a “traitor.”

The now-former Congresswoman, once a pro-Trump MAGA warrior, had also grown to be one of Trump’s fiercest critics. She officially resigned on Jan. 5.

More than 20 people have thrown their hats in the race to replace Greene in Georgia’s 14th District.

Fuller took to social media on Wednesday to thank the president for his endorsement.

THANK YOU, Mr. President.



This is the honor of a lifetime. I will not let you or Georgia’s 14th District down.



Our work to put America first is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/YjBsu2v0Rm — Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) February 5, 2026

“This is the honor of a lifetime. I will not let you or Georgia’s 14th District down,” Fuller wrote.

Georgia’s 14th District is now one of four that will see new blood heading to Congress. U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection. Rep. Buddy Carter and Rep. Mike Collins are both running for Senate to try to oust Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Fuller grew up in the north Georgia mountains and is a graduate of Emory University. He then went on to earn an MPA at Cornell University and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University.

He is also a graduate of the Air Force’s Officer Training School and a graduate of the Marine Expeditionary Warfare School.

“He earned a master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science with a Joint Warfare Concentration from the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama,” Fuller’s campaign website said.

Fuller was also one of 14 people appointed by Trump in his first term to serve as a White House Fellow.

The special election for Georgia’s 14th district is on March 10. If the race goes into a runoff, that election will be held on April 7.

