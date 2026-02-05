Rep. Barry Loudermilk won’t run for re-election in Georgia’s 11th District

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia will have another new representative in 2027. Rep. Barry Loudermilk announced on Wednesday that he will not seek another term for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District.

Loudermilk has served six terms in Congress representing parts of Cobb, Cherokee, Bartow and Pickens counties since he was first elected in 2014.

The congressman said he wants to focus his time on helping his “community, state and nation in other ways.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I have learned throughout my life that doing what is right is not always easy, convenient, or popular. My wife and I have prayed diligently and discussed this extensively; and, while this is not an easy decision, we believe it is the right one,” Loudermilk said.

Rep. Buddy Carter (1st District) and Rep. Mike Collins (10th District) are both running in the Republican primary for the US Senate race.

Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped down early from her term in Georgia’s 14th District. A special election for her district will be held on March 10 with a runoff, if needed, scheduled for April 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

Loudermilk began his political career with the Georgia House of Representatives before he ran for a higher office.

During his six terms, Loudermilk has served on the following committees: Science, Space and Technology, Homeland Security, House Administration, Financial Services and Joint Committee on the Library of Congress. He most recently led the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight investigation in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Attack.

In 2017, Loudermilk and a group of Republican lawmakers were practicing for the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game when a gunman started shooting.

“On the baseball field, one of the bullets went right by my right ear,” the congressman recalled to Channel 2’s Justin Gray.

That same year, Loudermilk and his wife were hurt in a car wreck on their way home to help with Tropical Storm Irma recovery efforts.

In his announcement on Wednesday, Loudermilk said serving Georgia has been a great honor, but his greatest accomplishments have been being a husband, father and grandfather.

“And at this time, I wish to spend more dedicated time with my family.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group