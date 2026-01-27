Georgia lawmaker wants to do away with taxes on tips. Some have questions

ATLANTA — As state lawmakers on both sides address affordability issues, one is trying to eliminate the state income tax on tips.

The bill is modeled after President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and the exemption, up to a point, on taxing tips

Republican State Sen. Greg Dolezal wrote the bill. He said they’re working to eliminate all state income tax. But until then, he said, this will do.

Democratic State Sen. Harold Jones worries that the push to cut all taxes could go too far and affect essential services.

