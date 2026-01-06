State announces special election date to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vacant House seat

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has announced the date of the special election to fill the now-vacant seat following Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress.

Greene represented Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and portions of Cobb counties.

The election will be held on March 10, and if needed, a runoff will be scheduled for April 7.

Monday was Greene’s last day in office after she announced her resignation following several contentious days of a social media fight with President Donald Trump in November.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Georgia’s 14th District as their representative in the United States House of Representatives,” Greene told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on Monday.

Greene said the murder of Charlie Kirk helped her realize the toxic nature of politics and convinced her to step aside.

She insists Washington has changed her.

“That’s probably pretty much the main thing about me that’s changed, and I think America needs to get back to being able to talk to each other and it’s OK to recognize, hey, we don’t all have to agree on everything, but we can still be friends,” Greene said.

Several people have announced that they intend to run in the race to replace Greene. Qualifying for that race runs from Jan. 12-14.

