Tropical Storm Helene: Georgia Emergency Management Agency headquarters without power

ATLANTA — The headquarters for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency is currently experiencing a power outage.

They confirmed to Channel 2 Action News just before 9:30 a.m. that they lost power at the headquarters on United Avenue SE. They are currently using their backup generators to ensure they have power in the building.

According to Georgia Power and the Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, more than 1,000,000 Georgians are currently without power.

Power crews are working diligently across the state to restore the power. There is currently no word on when power will be restored.

GEMA says they will provide an update on conditions across the state later on Friday.

