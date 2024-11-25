Traffic at World’s Busiest Airport picks up as Thanksgiving nears

ATLANTA — Signs of the busy travel season could be seen as travelers head in and around the airport this Sunday evening, long lines followed.

Some travelers told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin, it felt like a busy weekday at the airport, from the vehicle traffic just outside at the drop-off points, to the large number of travelers inside trying to navigating their way through ticketing and the security check points.

“I’m surprised how busy it would be, like just on a Sunday,” said Peyton Clouser.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For Clouser, it started with the vehicle traffic just outside.

“Just getting through those north to south terminal it was really, really busy with a lot of cars so.” said Clouser

Airport officials here at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International gave a big heads-up last week, that this Tuesday is expected to the busiest day of the Thanksgiving Holiday travel season.

But that did not mean travelers would not experience long lines leading up to and after Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials are expecting 4.2 million travelers to pass through the World’s Busiest Airport between now and December 3.

With this in mind, travelers are being asked to arrive early and to be sure not to pack prohibited items to help keep the lines moving at the security check points.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group