This Georgia city is one of the best Halloween destinations around

MACON, Ga. — From witches to goblins, and everything spooky in between, one Georgia city stands out as the best Halloween destination around, according to Travel & Leisure.

Macon, Georgia is the best place to get you into a ghoulish kind of mood, the magazine says.

Each October, hundreds of witches take to the Ocmulgee River for the annual Witches Float at Amerson River Park.

“Witches, warlocks, and wizards” to swap their broomsticks for paddles and get into the “spirit of the season with this family-friendly event,” the magazine said.

TRENDING STORIES:

As far as we know, the Wicked Witch of the West will not be in attendance, over fears she will melt, but Guests are encouraged to attend in costume and bring any non-motorized flotation device they want to have a lazy, spooky time along the river.

This year’s Witches Float will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Macon is also full of old Victorian mansions to explore. Each weekend in October, you can attend a Ghost Hunt and “visit local haunted historic locations, including the Grand Opera House, 1842 Inn, Fort Hawkins, and the Douglass Theatre … if you dare.”

For more spooktacular events, CLICK HERE.

RELATED NEWS:

Experience 1 of country's largest Halloween attractions at Halloween Horror Nights





©2024 Cox Media Group