‘That's it for Big Boi?' Twitter reacts to ‘disappointing' Super Bowl 53 halftime show

ATLANTA - From Big Boi's fleeting appearance to SpongeBob showing up, social media had plenty to say about Maroon 5's halftime performance.
The band started their performance with "Harder to Breathe," the hit single of their debut album, "Songs About Jane."
SpongeBob tribute was the best part of the Super Bowl so far.— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 4, 2019
Then, beloved ATLien Big Boi of Outkast came out wearing a fur coat in a Cadillac.
Little more big boi little less Adam please #unpopularopinion— Emily Davis (@Emmmysue) February 4, 2019
Big Boi comes to save the day pic.twitter.com/DViZ03IFpo— JoshOG (@JoshOG) February 4, 2019
The brief moment of Big Boi only makes the return of Mayo 5 even worse.— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 4, 2019
After Big Boi's brief appearance, Levine ditched his shirt during "Moves Like Jagger" before fireworks erupted over Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
