  • ‘That's it for Big Boi?' Twitter reacts to ‘disappointing' Super Bowl 53 halftime show

    By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - From Big Boi's fleeting appearance to SpongeBob showing up, social media had plenty to say about Maroon 5's halftime performance.

    The band started their performance with "Harder to Breathe," the hit single of their debut album, "Songs About Jane."

    Channel 2 Action News has a team of reporters and photographers covering the Super Bowl from every angle. WATCH The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 for LIVE reports from the biggest sporting event of the year.

    Maroon 5 ended its first two songs with a tribute to the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, Stephen Hillenburg, before Scott came out for the highly anticipated “Sicko Mode.” 

    Then, beloved ATLien Big Boi of Outkast came out wearing a fur coat in a Cadillac. 

    After Big Boi's brief appearance, Levine ditched his shirt during "Moves Like Jagger" before fireworks erupted over Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    What did you think of the Super Bowl LIII halftime show?

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories