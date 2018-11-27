ATLANTA - Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated 'SpongeBob SquarePants' became an international hit, has died.
💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018
Earlier this year, Hillenburg announced he was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Hillenburg was 57 years old.
Hillenburg is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen, and his son, Clay.
