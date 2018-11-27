  • Stephen Hillenburg, creator of 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' dead at 57

    ATLANTA - Stephen Hillenburg, whose daffy animated 'SpongeBob SquarePants' became an international hit, has died.

    Earlier this year, Hillenburg announced he was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Hillenburg was 57 years old.

    Hillenburg is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen, and his son, Clay. 

