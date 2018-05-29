Tex McIver joins notorious convicts at Jackson state prison

Claud “Tex” McIver, sentenced last week to life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting his wife, will spend the remainder of his days with some of the more notorious convicts in the state.
McIver called an upscale Buckhead condominium home until last month, when a jury found him guilty of murder. Now he’s assigned to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson, about an hour south of downtown Atlanta. His fellow inmates include Fulton County courthouse killer Brian Nichols and Justin Ross Harris, convicted in 2016 of intentionally leaving his infant son in a hot car to die.
In last week’s sentencing hearing, the 75-year-old attorney was granted the possibility of parole but not until after his 100th birthday.
Two days after he was sentenced, his attorney's filed a motion for a new trial.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
