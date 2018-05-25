Tex McIver's attorneys file motion for new trial

ATLANTA - Just two days after he was sentenced to life in prison, Atlanta attorney Tex McIver's attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial.
McIver was found guilty of felony murder and other charges for shooting and killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in 2016. On Wednesday, the judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Friday afternoon, his attorneys, Don Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer, filed the motion for a new trial on the following grounds:
1. Because the verdict is contrary to the evidence and without evidence to support it;
2. Because the verdict is decidedly and strongly against the weight of the evidence;
3. Because the verdict is contrary to law and the principles of justice and equity.
His attorney told Channel 2's Mark Winne that the motion was brief and was filed to meet legal requirements until a transcript can be prepared and a more detailed motion is filed.
She told Winne that could take months.
On Thursday, Diane McIver's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tex McIver and key witness Dani Jo Carter.
