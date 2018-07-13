Surveillance video raises new questions about deadly dirt bike wreck

ATLANTA - Surveillance video is raising new questions about a deadly dirt bike wreck in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.
The Georgia State Patrol said they were not pursuing 15-year-old Quemond Barkley as he illegally rode his dirt bike along Dill Avenue.
But newly obtained video by Channel 2’s Matt Johnson shows a GSP vehicle arriving to the crash from a city street within seconds of the deadly wreck.
A witness told Johnson that one of the troopers said he had been chasing Barkley.
“He said it. He told me that and I didn’t even have to give a statement,” the witness said, asking not to be identified.
